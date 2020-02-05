Left Menu
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to comeback win over Pelicans

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:20 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks used a third-quarter surge to pull away from the New Orleans Pelicans for a 120-108 win Tuesday night. The Bucks trailed for most of the first half and were down 61-58 at halftime before outscoring the Pelicans 42-24 in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo scored 16 in the period.

Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton added 20 points, Wesley Matthews scored 17, Eric Bledsoe had 16 and Brook Lopez 12 for Milwaukee. All-Star forward Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 32 points, rookie Zion Williamson scored 20 (although on 5-of-19 shooting), JJ Redick came off the bench to score 13 points, and Lonzo Ball had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

The Bucks scored the first four points of the third quarter to take a one-point lead. The Pelicans regained the lead twice before Milwaukee scored nine consecutive points to take a 75-67 advantage.

Ingram stopped the run by making a free throw, but Matthews made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bucks an 81-68 lead. The lead grew to 19 points, but New Orleans closed within 13 before Donte DiVincenzo's basket gave the Bucks a 100-85 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Williamson's layup and Josh Hart's three-point play started the fourth-quarter scoring and pulled the Pelicans within 10 points. Kyle Korver answered with a 3-pointer before New Orleans scored six straight points to get within 103-96.

The Bucks scored seven consecutive points to take a 114-100 lead with 4:55 remaining. Milwaukee swept the season series, having beaten visiting New Orleans 127-112 on Dec. 11 in a game that both Antetokounmpo and Williamson missed because of injury.

Ingram scored 13 points and made two of the Pelicans' six 3-pointers as the hosts took a 33-26 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Bucks got as close as one point on two occasions in the second quarter but couldn't catch up. New Orleans took a 61-58 halftime lead as Ingram and Antetokounmpo finished the half with 16 points each.

