Beauvillier's OT goal lifts Isles over Stars

  • Updated: 05-02-2020 13:39 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 13:39 IST
Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game with 2:08 left in overtime Tuesday night as the host New York Islanders rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in Brooklyn, NY. Brock Nelson won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone and fired a backhanded pass to Beauvillier, who beat Ben Bishop on a breakaway.

Beauvillier also opened the scoring in the first period. Derick Brassard and Mathew Barzal added goals for the Islanders, who have earned points in four straight games (2-0-2). Semyon Varlamov recorded 28 saves. Denis Gurianov, Jason Dickinson and John Klingberg scored for the Stars, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Bishop made 37 saves.

The Islanders needed just 90 seconds in to take the lead. Ryan Pulock's pass from the New York zone sailed up the ice to Jordan Eberle, who was stationed at the back of the Stars' zone. Eberle dished to Beauvillier, who backhanded a shot past Bishop. The Stars were outshot 18-6 in the first period but tied the score on Gurianov's power-play goal late in the period. Corey Perry backhanded a no-look pass across the crease to Gurianov, whose shot sailed beyond Varlamov's glove with 5:52 left.

The teams traded goals fewer than 90 seconds apart late in the second. The Stars took a short-lived lead when Blake Comeau picked off a Nelson pass near center ice to begin a rush that ended with Dickinson firing a shot past Varlamov's right leg at the 12:12 mark.

The Islanders didn't wait long to take advantage of a Stars turnover. Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen won a battle for the puck behind his net, but Kieffer Bellows, who made his NHL debut Tuesday, beat Jamie Benn to the puck and passed to Michael Dal Colle. The New York left winger then dished to Brassard, whose shot from next to the cage snuck through and into the back of the net with 6:22 left in the second period. The Stars took the lead 6:56 into the third when Klingberg's shot from the blue line sailed past a screened Varlamov.

Nelson's goal with 5:27 left was overturned due to goalie interference on Anders Lee. The Islanders then tied it with 3:59 left, when Barzal put back the rebound of a Devin Toews shot. --Field Level Media

