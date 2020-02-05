Left Menu
Blues score 4 in second period, defeat Hurricanes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: pixabay

Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford each scored two goals as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 Tuesday night. Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues, who extended their home-ice point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Ryan O'Reilly had three assists, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Brock McGinn, and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who lost their fifth consecutive road game. Petr Mrazek allowed all six goals on 26 shots. The Blues struck first, just 2:44 into the game. Justin Faulk, who played for the Hurricanes for eight years before his trade to St. Louis prior to this season, fired a shot on goal from straight away at the blue line.

Blais gathered the rebound in front of the net and reached around Mrazek to put the Blues up 1-0. The Blues kept attacking in the second period. Sanford made it 2-0 by swooping in off the left wall to tuck a wraparound shot inside the right post at 1:27.

Then Parayko jumped up on the left-wing of a three-on-two rush and hammered a one-time shot past Mrazek at 4:50. Aho cut the lead to 3-1 at 6:05 by tapping a cross-crease pass from Warren Foegele into the open side of the net.

But the Blues resumed their second-period onslaught with two power-play goals. First Schenn stepped in from the right circle to convert a weak-side rebound at 7:31 after Jaden Schwartz failed to beat Mrazek. Then Schenn pushed the lead to 5-1 at 11:54 with a chip shot from the lower left circle. After going 14 games without a goal, Schenn has three in his past two games.

Sanford scored his second goal of the game with a third-period slap shot from the high slot at 10:41. McGinn countered that by jamming in a shot from on top of the creaseless than two minutes later. Necas cut the margin to 6-3 with a power-play blast from the left circle with 2:25 remaining, but Carolina could get no closer.

