Left Menu
Development News Edition

Springbok Women have 19 months to prepare for 2021 Rugby World Cup

The teams that have already qualified for RWC 2021 include Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, New Zealand, South Africa, the USA, and Wales, while another three teams will book their places this year.

Springbok Women have 19 months to prepare for 2021 Rugby World Cup
“Building a quality Springbok Women’s team and developing women’s rugby, in general, are among our top priorities at SA Rugby, so it was exciting to receive the dates for the 2021 Rugby World Cup,” said Erasmus. Image Credit: Twitter(@WomenBoks)

The Springbok Women have a little over 19 months to prepare for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand – news that triggered excitement and urgency for SA Rugby's (SARugby.co.za) Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, and Springbok Women's coach, Stanley Raubenheimer, with an eye on the team's preparations for the world showpiece.

World Rugby announced on Monday night that the global spectacle will run from 18 September to 16 October, with matches being spread across three venues, namely Waitakere Stadium, Whangarei's Northland Events Centre, and Eden Park in Auckland.

The teams that have already qualified for RWC 2021 include Australia, Canada, England, Fiji, France, New Zealand, South Africa, the USA, and Wales, while another three teams will book their places this year.

The tournament will feature three pool rounds – on Saturday, 18 September; Thursday, 23 September; and Tuesday, 28 September respectively; while the quarter-finals will play out on Sunday, 3 October; the semi-finals on Saturday; 9 October and the Final and bronze final on Saturday, 16 October.

"Building a quality Springbok Women's team and developing women's rugby, in general, are among our top priorities at SA Rugby, so it was exciting to receive the dates for the 2021 Rugby World Cup," said Erasmus. "And we are determined to develop a competitive team.

"Historically the Springbok Women have struggled in the RWC, and we would like to turn over a new leaf next year. That said we are aware that we are far behind the other countries, so the important thing for us is to show some growth as a team.

"Obviously that requires quality structures, sufficient training camps and game time against quality opposition, and we are working on that. But we have a direction to work toward with the dates now confirmed, and hopefully, we will be in a position to make announcements on the team's schedule in the near future."

Of the confirmation of the tournaments dates and venues, Raubenheimer said: "It was a reality check to receive the dates because it puts things into perspective in terms of the time frames we are working towards, and time is a challenge because it will pass by quickly. But it is good to know how long we have to put all the groundwork in place and work with the players."

Raubenheimer said there were a few vital aspects to get the ball rolling.

"The most important short-term goals are to assess the injuries and get the players back on the field as soon as they recover, and then we need to get the players who are training to reach the level we would like them to be at," Raubenheimer said. "We also need to put together a good group of players to work within the lead-up to the competition, so we can grow a quality team in the months to come."

World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont, looked forward to an exciting tournament in New Zealand, saying: "Women's rugby is the single biggest opportunity to grow the global game, and we are confident that New Zealand 2021 will be one of the great Rugby World Cups, attracting a new fan and player base for the sport.

"RWC 2021 follows a hugely successful 2017 event in Ireland which broke attendance and broadcast records, having a hugely positive impact on women's rugby. Last year we successfully launched 'Try and Stop Us', a campaign that aims to drive increased participation and engagement among fans, audiences, players and investors in the women's game.

"It is a privilege to be in New Zealand and to see the huge amount of work that has already gone into ensuring this will be another spectacular tournament for the world's best women's teams."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Entire product lineup to be BS VI compliant by Mar-end: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India SMI on Wednesday said its entire lineup of two-wheelers will be BS-VI compliant by the end of March. The company also sought reduction in GST levy on two-wheelers, and said the governments vehicle scrappage policy sh...

Thailand scraps China-led project to blast open Mekong River

Thailand has scrapped a Chinese-led project to blast rapids on the Mekong River that had been opposed by local people and environmental groups, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.China initiated a plan to dredge the Mekong River in ...

JKNPP says will hold protests in Delhi over domicile issue

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party JKNPP on Wednesday targeted the BJP over the issue of domicile law for the erstwhile state and said it will hold anti-government demonstrations on the issue in Delhi soon. We will hold anti-governme...

Declare open and clear support to CAA, BJP tells Thackeray

Latching on to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays remark that the CAA is not meant to throw Indian citizens out of the country, the state BJP on Wednesday asked him to declare open and clear support to the controversial act facing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020