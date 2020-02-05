Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:30 IST
For the thousands of Muslim athletes, officials and supporters arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games later this year, it may be a struggle for them to find an appropriate place to pray. SOCCER-ITALY-BCA/

Brescia sack coach Corini for the second time this season MILAN(Reuters) - Struggling Serie A club Brescia have sacked Eugenio Corini as coach for the second time this season, three days after expressing their "full confidence" in his leadership.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIA/ Court says Tennis Australia 'discriminated' against her

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Margaret Court has criticised Tennis Australia (TA) following her awkward appearance at the Australian Open last week, saying the governing body had "discriminated" against her due to her opposition to gay marriage. UPCOMING

GOLF GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round Coverage of first round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Feb 6 OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/SOUTH SUDAN (PIX) (TV) Athletes from the world's youngest nation prepare for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Tokyo Games are still six months away, but Olympic and Paralympic athletes from South Sudan, the world's youngest country battered by a six-year civil war, are already two months into training in the central Japanese city of Maebashi, where they meet strong support from the municipality, local residents and corporations. Feb 6

SOCCER SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS

Soccer - African Champions League draw The draw for the quarter-finals of both the African Champions League and the African Confederation Cup will be conducted at a Cairo hotel at 1700 GMT

5 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup Fourth Round Replay - Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton Tottenham host Southampton in a replay after the first tie ended 1-1

5 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-STE-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Saint-Etienne v Marseille Saint Etienne play Marseille in French Ligue 1

5 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-TSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Bayern Munich v TSG Hoffenheim Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Bayern Munich v TSG Hoffenheim

5 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Verona Lazio host Verona in a Serie A match.

5 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

6 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MIR-VIL/

Soccer - Spain - Mirandes v Villarreal Mirandes host Villarreal in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

5 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

6 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

