Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karandeep fires 63, enjoys one-shot lead at Golconda Masters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:33 IST
Karandeep fires 63, enjoys one-shot lead at Golconda Masters

Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh struck a masterly eight-under-63 to seize the first-round lead at the season-opening Golconda Masters gold tournament here on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Kochhar, who capped his career-best season last year with a fourth-place finish on the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit, enjoyed a one-stroke advantage over Patna's Aman Raj and the Bengaluru duo of Trishul Chinnappa and Khalin Joshi -- all three of whom posted 64s.

It was a low-scoring day with as many as 51 players shooting under-par rounds. Five players were bunched together in tied fifth with rounds of 65. This included Sri Lankan Mithun Perera, Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan, Ludhiana's Pukhraj Singh Gill, Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat and Kolkata's Shankar Das.

Rashid Khan, the leading Indian in the world ranking at 177 and also the 2019 PGTI Order of Merit champion, carded a 66 to be placed tied 10th. Pune's Udayan Mane, the 2018 Golconda Masters champion and winner of PGTI's last event in December 2019, returned a 68 to be tied 18th.

Venkkat Gautham was the best-placed among the Hyderabad-based professionals. He was in tied 27th courtesy his two-under-69. Former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, playing as a professional for the first time, produced a 10-over-81 to be placed 125th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Wales call up Lake and Basham to Six Nations squad

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has added hooker Dewi Lake and flank Taine Basham to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturdays clash with Ireland in Dublin. The uncapped pair have been training with the group in the last few weeks, but have now offi...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens at record high on private jobs data, virus treatment talks

Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Wednesday following a strong monthly domestic private jobs data and on reports of treatments to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241.10 points, or 0.84, at th...

Finnish government to grant Terrafame permit to mine uranium -govt source

The Finnish government will on Thursday give the green light for Terrafame to start mining and refining uranium at an existing mine in eastern Finland, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.The permit will allow Terrafame, which is ...

Burqa-clad woman, identified as YouTuber Gunja Kapoor, detained at Shaheen Bagh

A woman YouTuber donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhis Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking too many questions, police said. The woman was identified as Gunja Kapoor, they said.Kapoor describes herself as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020