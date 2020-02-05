Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Swedish appeal court allows Magpies fan to add "Newcastle" to his name

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:12 IST
Soccer-Swedish appeal court allows Magpies fan to add "Newcastle" to his name

A Swedish court has granted an appeal by a fan of English Premier League side Newcastle United to add the club to his name following a dispute with the country's authorities over his love for the team.

Rolf Corneliusson, a 54-year-old supporter from the island of Oeckeroe near Gothenburg, became a fan of the club as a child when his fisherman father brought home Newcastle's black and white kit from one of his many trips to England. His father then took him across the North Sea on his boat to see the Magpies draw 2-2 with Leeds United at St. James's Park, and the young boy became a die-hard fan.

Since then Corneliusson has seen Newcastle play more than 100 times, but his application to have "Newcastle" in his name was rejected by the tax authorities and the national registration office. Displaying some of the fighting spirit that his favourite club has sometimes lacked in the decades he has supported them, Corneliusson decided to take the matter to the court of appeal in Gothenburg.

On Monday he was granted permission by the court to change his name to Rolf Lennart Newcastle Corneliusson. "I didn't think it was going to go through, but if anyone should be named after a football club, it's me," he told local newspaper GT. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

JK gets grassroot 'autonomy' after 72 years of India's independence: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said Jammu and Kashmir got grassroot autonomy after 72 years of Indias independence, even though for over half a century the erstwhile state was ruled by political parties whose main agenda and pub...

Pharma giant GSK to lay off 720 workers in Belgium

British pharmaceutical giant GSK plans to cut up to 720 mainly senior jobs from its vaccine division in Belgium and not renew 215 temporary contracts, it said Wednesday. The global company is the biggest private employer in Belgiums French-...

UPDATE 1-Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank protest - medics

Israeli troops shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian who was taking part in a violent protest on Wednesday against U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan, witnesses and medical officials said.Mohammed al-Hadad was the first Palestinian kille...

3 persons rescued from blazing residential building in Mumbai

Firefighters on Wednesday rescued three persons from a multistorey residential building near Hanging Gardens at Malabar Hill, where a fire broke out on its fifth-floor early this morning. Twelve fire fighting vehicles have been deployed to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020