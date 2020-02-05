Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL: FC Goa thrash Hyderabad 4-1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Margao
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 21:51 IST
ISL: FC Goa thrash Hyderabad 4-1

Hugo Boumous and Ferran Corominas scored a brace each in FC Goa's dominant 4-1 win against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League encounter on Wednesday. Boumous (19', 50') and Corominas' (64', 87’) helped Goa pull three points clear at the top with 33 points from 16 matches.

Marcelinho's (64') free-kick strike was nothing more than a consolation for Hyderabad, who remain bottom of the table with six points. The spotlight was on the Gaurs after they sacked Sergio Lobera in the buildup to the game. But Derrick Pereira's charges started right where they left off.

Corominas was set up with a golden chance to break the deadlock eight minutes into the first half as FC Goa started on the front foot. Boumous released Jackichand Singh down the right flank and the winger's cross to the centre was hit straight at Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani by Corominas from point-blank range.

With no support available, Marcelinho tried to create something for Hyderabad when he picked up the ball near the half-way line before dribbling into the box past the Goa defence. The Brazilian forward was on his own inside the box and could only find the side-netting. A minute later, Goa converted their dominance into an opening goal. After Brandon Fernandes' corner-kick was cleared by Mathew Kilgallon, the ball fell to Mandar Rao Dessai who attempted a long-range effort from outside the box.

The left-back scuffed his shot but Boumous slammed home the loose ball from inside the box. Marcelinho came close to scoring again at the other end but missed out on an equaliser. A minute after conceding, a Stankovic corner was side-footed onto the post by the Brazilian.

Boumous' fine form in front of goal continued as the Frenchman scored his eighth goal of the season just five minutes after the restart. He picked up the ball on the left flank, dribbled into the box unopposed and curled a shot into the corner of the net. Marcelinho, who looked to be the only likely scorer for the visitors, executed a free-kick strike to perfection after the hour-mark. Ahmed Jahouh's tackle on the Brazilian outside the box was punished with a fantastic effort into the net through the gap in the Goa wall.

Goa were unfazed by the goal against the run of play and regained their two-goal cushion within minutes. Hugo Boumous played an excellent, defence-splitting through ball into the path of Corominas who timed his run in behind the defence to perfection and caressed the ball past Kattimani into the net. The hosts put the game to bed after Kattimani fouled Corominas from behind and conceded a late penalty. The Spaniard slotted home from 12 yards to send the visitors packing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Global investors looking towards India, but being put off by atmosphere of hatred, violence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that factories in China are being closed and the global investors are keen to invest in India, but they are being put off by environment of hatred and violence prevailing in the country. Eve...

World Bank chief economist announces resignation

Washington, Feb 5 AFP World Bank chief economist Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg on Wednesday announced she will be leaving the institution, according to a letter sent to colleagues and obtained by AFP. Calling it a difficult decision, Goldberg...

Major Airline Selects Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center Software

A leading airline and travel company known for innovative customer experience has recently selected Bright Pattern Contact Center software powered by AI for its omnichannel contact center platform. With nearly 40 years of experience in lei...

Odisha gets Rs 4,373 cr for Railways

The total outlay for East Coast Railway in the Railway Budget 2020 is Rs 5,865 crore out of which total outlay for projects in Odisha is Rs 4373 crore.This year Odisha got Rs 220 crore less in comparison to last year. In last years budget, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020