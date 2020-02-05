Left Menu
Soccer-Dortmund's Reus ruled out for at least four weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 23:58 IST
Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has suffered a muscle injury that will sideline the attacking midfielder for at least four weeks, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. Reus, 30, sustained the injury in the dying minutes of their 3-2 defeat by Werder Bremen in the last 16 of the German Cup on Tuesday.

"The BVB medical team estimate that it will be four weeks before the club captain will be able to make his return to training," the club said in a statement https://www.bvb.de/eng/News/Overview/Reus-suffers-muscle-injury. The injury is a huge blow for Dortmund who are third in the Bundesliga standings as they look to reel in leaders Bayern Munich, who are three points ahead in a closely fought title race with second-placed RB Leipzig also in the mix.

Dortmund will also be without their captain when they host French champions Paris St Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this month. Dortmund's next game is a league visit to fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

