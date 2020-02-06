Left Menu
Raptors rally past Pacers for record 12th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 08:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 08:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Serge Ibaka made the winning 3-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining to finish with 30 points as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a franchise-best 12 games Wednesday night with a 119-118 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers. Kyle Lowry had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 12 straight regular-season home games against the Pacers.

Pascal Siakam had 25 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, Terence Davis II had 11 points and Fred VanVleet chipped in 10. Malcolm Brogdon had 24 points for the Pacers, who have lost three straight. Doug McDermott added 19 points for the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Victor Oladipo 13 points.

The Raptors had won 11 in a row twice previously in franchise history -- 2016 and 2018. The Pacers led by as many as 19 points during the third quarter, but the Raptors cut the lead to one early in the fourth quarter. Indiana came back to lead by 10 but Toronto cut it to three on Siakam's dunk with 5:05 to play.

Brogdon's 3-pointer had Indiana up by 11 with 3:50 to play. Lowry's 3-pointer with 1:34 left cut the lead to five. The Raptors regained possession on a turnover with 1:23 remaining. Siakam made one of two free throws, then had a steal and made a layup with 1:07 left to cut the lead to two.

After a miss by Oladipo, the Raptors took over and Lowry set up Ibaka's 3-pointer. The Pacers were stopped on one last chance. The Raptors led 30-20 after the first quarter.

Brogdon completed the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer and Indiana led 63-48. Justin Holiday was 4 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half and had 14 points off as the Pacers shot 54.3 percent from the field. Ibaka had 10 first-half points for the Raptors, who shot 40.9 percent from the field.

The Pacers opened a 19-point lead on Brogdon's 3-pointer with 10:22 remaining in the third quarter. Lowry capped a 12-0 Toronto surge with a layup to cut the lead to six points with 4:02 left in the third. Lowry's layup trimmed the margin to two on a layup with 22.9 seconds left. Sabonis made a hook shot and Indiana led 86-82 after three quarters.

