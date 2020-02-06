Left Menu
Development News Edition

Courtney Walsh to play during Bushfire relief fundraiser match

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh will be playing the upcoming Bushfire relief fundraiser match, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:29 IST
Courtney Walsh to play during Bushfire relief fundraiser match
Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh (Photo/ Courtney Walsh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh will be playing the upcoming Bushfire relief fundraiser match, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed on Thursday. As Walsh gets ready to play the match, current Australia skipper Tim Paine will step into the role of coaching the Gilchrist XI.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be coaching the Ponting XI. Also being known as Bushfire Bash, the match was originally slated to be played at Sydney on Saturday but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League.

The match will now be played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Bushfire relief match was slated to be played between Ponting XI and Warne XI, but now Adam Gilchrist will be taking over the captaincy from Shane Warne, as the former spinner has prior commitments.

"We have moved the Bushfire Bash from the SCG because we want to provide every opportunity for the BBL09 Final to be played on Saturday night. We have no doubt that the SCG pitch and outfield will be in great condition for the final," Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia CEO said in an official statement. "Thanks to Shane for his incredible fundraising efforts and contribution to the planning of this event. He hands over the captaincy to Adam Gilchrist who will now lead the Gilchrist XI against the star-studded Pointing XI," he added.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Dan Christian, Matthew Hayden, Luke Hodge, Justin Langer, Phoebe Litchfield, Andrew Symonds, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh, and Wasim Akram. The Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unaffected by not being named trustee for Ram temple construction: Vedanti

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti has said he is not concerned about his name not being included in list of members of the newly formed trust for construction of a temple dedicated to the deity in Ayodhya. The former BJP MP said...

Din in Goa Assembly over arrest of Independent MLA Khaunte

The Goa Assembly witnessed ruckus on Thursday as opposition members sought to know why Speaker Rajesh Patnekar gave his approval for the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is accused of threatening a state BJP spokesman. The Hous...

Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens and residents to China - SPA

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to China for both citizens and non-Saudi residents of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.Citizens who break the suspension would be held accountable, SPA said, while foreign residents would...

Highlights of RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20

Following are the highlights of RBIs sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, 2019-20 Policy rate kept unchanged at 5.15 pc GDP growth for 2020-21 fiscal pegged at 6 pc Upward bias expected in overall food prices on account of vegetabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020