Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian women's team eye batting improvement in Tri-series match against England

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:42 IST
Indian women's team eye batting improvement in Tri-series match against England
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Indian women's cricket team will have to address its batting woes when it takes on England Women in a crucial league match of the T20 tri-series here on Friday. A mid innings slump led to India's four-wicket defeat in their previous match against hosts Australia. This was after beating England by five wickets in the tournament-opener last week.

Except for opener Smriti Mandhana (35) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (28), Indian batters showed complete lack of application on a pitch offering extra bounce at Canberra. India lost their last six wickets for 21 runs to concede the match with seven balls to spare. Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma, touted as the next big thing in women's cricket, lasted only three balls while Jemimah Rodrigues crawled to 1 off 11 balls, leaving their team at 16 for two in three overs.

The experienced Mandhana and Harmanpreet stitched a 40-run stand before the captain's dismissal triggered a collapse. The Indian bowling attack did all it could, stretching the game till the penultimate over but there were not enough runs on the board.

The tournament, which is an important preparatory event ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning in Australia on February 21, is intriguingly poised with all the three teams on 2 points from as many matches after one win and one defeat each. The Indian batters, especially in the middle and lower order, will need to produce a much-improved show against England to brighten their chances of reaching the final.

"Our lower order definitely needs to bat a lot better, especially when the top-order doesn't get runs. However, really appreciate the performance of bowlers," Harmanpreet said. Harmanpreet, who has been the top run scorer for her side, will have to once again lead from the front while hoping that young Shafali Verma fires on top of the Indian innings.

Another key middle-order batter Veda Krishnamurthy is due a big innings after two failures while one-down Rodrigues also needs to come good on Friday for an Indian win. The England team was lucky to have won against Australia via Super Over in their previous match but it batted well in both the matches.

A lot will depend on captain Heather Knight who has been in red-hot form with two back-to-back half centuries. The Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav. England Women: Heather Knight (capt), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Georgia Elwiss, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers.

Match Starts at 8:40am IST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unaffected by not being named trustee for Ram temple construction: Vedanti

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti has said he is not concerned about his name not being included in list of members of the newly formed trust for construction of a temple dedicated to the deity in Ayodhya. The former BJP MP said...

Din in Goa Assembly over arrest of Independent MLA Khaunte

The Goa Assembly witnessed ruckus on Thursday as opposition members sought to know why Speaker Rajesh Patnekar gave his approval for the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is accused of threatening a state BJP spokesman. The Hous...

Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens and residents to China - SPA

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to China for both citizens and non-Saudi residents of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.Citizens who break the suspension would be held accountable, SPA said, while foreign residents would...

Highlights of RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20

Following are the highlights of RBIs sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, 2019-20 Policy rate kept unchanged at 5.15 pc GDP growth for 2020-21 fiscal pegged at 6 pc Upward bias expected in overall food prices on account of vegetabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020