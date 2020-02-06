Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatum's 33 points lead Celtics past Magic, 116-100

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:45 IST
Tatum's 33 points lead Celtics past Magic, 116-100
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, and the host Boston Celtics shot a blistering 56.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc to outlast the Orlando Magic 116-100 on Wednesday night. Ahead of his first career All-Star Game appearance, Tatum carried the scoring with fellow All-Star selection Kemba Walker sidelined due to a sore left knee.

Boston was also without Marcus Smart due to a quadriceps contusion and Daniel Theis due to an ankle sprain. Yet, despite playing short-handed, the Celtics charged ahead in the first quarter and led nearly the duration. Tatum shot 5 of 11 from 3-point range and added eight rebounds and five assists. Gordon Hayward finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Grant Williams recorded 13 points for a second straight outing, providing energy off the bench for the depleted Celtics en route to their fifth straight win and eighth in their last nine games.

News was not all good for Boston in the win, however. Jaylen Brown, who scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, appeared to turn his ankle in the closing minutes of the win. He was taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The All-Star break arrives after four more games, an opportune time for the injury-ravaged Celtics.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 26 points. Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic both recorded double-doubles, with Gordon posting 23 points and 10 rebounds while Vucevic finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Fournier shot 6 of 8 from behind the arc on a night the Magic hit a solid 13 of 31 from outside, but their 42.7 percent shooting from the floor overall to Boston's 53.5 percent made the difference.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points off the Orlando bench. Markelle Fultz, who came in having scored double figures in 10 of the past 12 games, finished with just four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the floor. Orlando has dropped six of its past seven and eight of its past 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unaffected by not being named trustee for Ram temple construction: Vedanti

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti has said he is not concerned about his name not being included in list of members of the newly formed trust for construction of a temple dedicated to the deity in Ayodhya. The former BJP MP said...

Din in Goa Assembly over arrest of Independent MLA Khaunte

The Goa Assembly witnessed ruckus on Thursday as opposition members sought to know why Speaker Rajesh Patnekar gave his approval for the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is accused of threatening a state BJP spokesman. The Hous...

Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens and residents to China - SPA

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to China for both citizens and non-Saudi residents of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.Citizens who break the suspension would be held accountable, SPA said, while foreign residents would...

Highlights of RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20

Following are the highlights of RBIs sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, 2019-20 Policy rate kept unchanged at 5.15 pc GDP growth for 2020-21 fiscal pegged at 6 pc Upward bias expected in overall food prices on account of vegetabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020