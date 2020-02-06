Left Menu
Hawks hand Timberwolves 13th straight defeat

  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:44 IST
Trae Young and John Collins each produced a double-double to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 127-120 win over Minnesota on Wednesday in Minneapolis, handing the Timberwolves their 13th consecutive loss. Young scored 38 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and had 11 assists for his 19th double-double this season. It was the 26th time Young has scored 30-plus points.

Collins had 27 points, making 11 of 19 shots from the floor, and grabbed 12 rebounds. It was his fifth straight double-double and 14th of the season. Minnesota made a late run at the Hawks and cut their deficit to 122-117 when Josh Okogie drove for a dunk with 48.4 seconds remaining. However, Atlanta veteran Vince Carter hit a 3-pointer out of the ensuing timeout with 34.5 seconds left to restore an eight-point lead.

Atlanta ended its two-game losing streak. The two clubs split the season series. Both teams had only 11 players active because of pending trades. Atlanta's Evan Turner and Minnesota's Robert Covington, two players rumored to be part of a four-team deal, were not available.

Atlanta's Damian Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds, and De'Andre Hunter returned from missing two games due to an ankle sprain to score 12. Minnesota had three players score 20-plus points, led by Andrew Wiggins with 25 points and seven rebounds. Okogie added 23 points, making 8 of 11 from the floor, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks set the pace early by shooting 66.7 percent in the first quarter, making 14 of 21 from the field, and took a 36-24 advantage. Atlanta stretched the lead to 43-28 in the second quarter when Collins drained a 3-pointer. The Hawks led 64-56 at halftime, with Young scoring 20. The Hawks led by as many as 21 in the third quarter and took a 96-77 lead into the final quarter.

The Hawks complete their two-game road trip on Friday at Boston. The Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

