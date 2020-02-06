Uganda Rugby Sevens names 12 man squad for Challenger Series

Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango has named a 12 man squad for the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

The two legs of the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series will be played in South America in Viña del Mar, Chile (15-16 February 2020), and Montevideo, Uruguay (22-23 February). The Uganda Rugby Sevens team qualified for these after coming second in Africa Rugby Sevens last year. Uganda was drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, Italy, and Paraguay.

The group named today will have the chance to compete for the chance to play the HSBC Sevens.

''I would like to congratulate the selected team because their hard work has paid off. There is a full blend of talent and skill in the team named for the upcoming tournaments, some have been on the scene before and the new ones have also got some good exposure, so I am sure we are going to show the world how much talent we have in Uganda.'' Captain Michael Okorach

The team will be flagged off by the government on Friday.

Uganda Sevens Squad.

1. Pius Ogena (Betway Kobs)

2. Desire Ayera (Stanbic Black Pirates)

3. Ian Munyani (Betway Kobs)

4. Levi's Ocen (Daystar Falcons)

5. Solomon Okia

6. Isaac Massa (Stanbic Black Pirates)

7. Adrian Kasiito (Betway Kobs)

8. Aaron Ofoywroth (Hima Cement Heathens)

9. William Nkore (Stanbic Black Pirates)

10. Norbert Okeny (Betway Kobs)

11. Philip Wokorach (Bourges XV)

12. Michael Okorach (Hima Cement Heathens)

