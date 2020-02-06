Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda Rugby Sevens names 12 man squad for Challenger Series

The group named today will have the chance to compete for the chance to play the HSBC Sevens.

Uganda Rugby Sevens names 12 man squad for Challenger Series
The group named today will have the chance to compete for the chance to play the HSBC Sevens. Image Credit: pixabay

Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango has named a 12 man squad for the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

The two legs of the inaugural World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series will be played in South America in Viña del Mar, Chile (15-16 February 2020), and Montevideo, Uruguay (22-23 February). The Uganda Rugby Sevens team qualified for these after coming second in Africa Rugby Sevens last year. Uganda was drawn in Pool C alongside Germany, Italy, and Paraguay.

The group named today will have the chance to compete for the chance to play the HSBC Sevens.

''I would like to congratulate the selected team because their hard work has paid off. There is a full blend of talent and skill in the team named for the upcoming tournaments, some have been on the scene before and the new ones have also got some good exposure, so I am sure we are going to show the world how much talent we have in Uganda.'' Captain Michael Okorach

The team will be flagged off by the government on Friday.

Uganda Sevens Squad.

1. Pius Ogena (Betway Kobs)

2. Desire Ayera (Stanbic Black Pirates)

3. Ian Munyani (Betway Kobs)

4. Levi's Ocen (Daystar Falcons)

5. Solomon Okia

6. Isaac Massa (Stanbic Black Pirates)

7. Adrian Kasiito (Betway Kobs)

8. Aaron Ofoywroth (Hima Cement Heathens)

9. William Nkore (Stanbic Black Pirates)

10. Norbert Okeny (Betway Kobs)

11. Philip Wokorach (Bourges XV)

12. Michael Okorach (Hima Cement Heathens)

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ACG Inspection Introduces Groundbreaking Blockchain-based Brand Platform

ACG Inspection - one of the four businesses of ACG Group, the only supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry - has introduced an advanced blockchain-based solution that meets and excee...

Pakistan counting on pace bowlers to dominate Bangladesh

Rawalpindi Pakistan, Feb 6 AP Pakistans confidence is boosted by Bangladesh appearing vulnerable without Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan for the first test starting on Friday. Mushfiqur withdrew from the test because of security concern...

My vote bank not religion or caste-based, but people who want good edu, medical facilities: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his vote bank is not based on religion or caste, but are all those people who want good education, medical treatment, modern roads and 24-hour electricity. In an interview to PTI, Kejriw...

Kazakhstan bans exports of masks to China amid virus scare

Kazakhstan has banned the exports of protective masks after their sales to neighboring China surged amid the coronavirus outbreak, pushing up local prices and limiting availability. The Central Asian nation bordering China has not reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020