Tendulkar to flag-off New Delhi Marathon on Feb 23

  Updated: 06-02-2020 16:34 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 16:34 IST
Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will flag off the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on February 23, with around 13,000 runners having already registered for the event. The runners will take part in four different categories -- full marathon, half marathon, timed 10k and the 5k Swachh Bharat Run.

Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of IDBI Federal Life Insurance. Organised by NEB Sports, the New Delhi Marathon is certified by Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The marathon is recognised as a National Marathon Championship by Athletics Federation of India.

The marathon will start off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the route winding past historic landmarks like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rajpath.

