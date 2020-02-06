Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Rugby-England make five changes for Six Nations clash with Scotland

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:43 IST
England coach Eddie Jones has reacted to last week's opening Six Nations defeat by France by making five changes to his starting team to face Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday. Willi Heinz replaces Ben Youngs at scrumhalf, Mako Vunipola returns from injury to the front row and George Kruis has been named in the second row. Lewis Ludlam comes in for Courtney Lawes at blindside flanker, with Tom Curry continuing at number eight, while Jonathan Joseph replaces injured Manu Tuilagi at outside centre.

Saracens' Ben Earl and Bath hooker Tom Dunn are set for a debut as two of six forwards on the bench. Dunn was recalled to the squad after Luke Cowan-Dickie left camp on Thursday to be with his partner, who has gone into labour. Joe Marler, who started in Paris, is left out of the matchday squad, with Ellis Genge as loosehead back-up and Will Stuart covering tighthead.

England lost on their last visit to Murrayfield and drew 38-38 with Scotland at Twickenham last year after blowing a 31-0 lead. The Scots also lost their opening game of this season's competition, away to Ireland. "Their win record against England at Murrayfield is substantially higher than their overall record against us, so we have to recognise they are a dangerous beast and we have to be at our best to beat them," Jones said in a statement. "Scotland like to play with a lot of width and with a lot of flow and tempo in their game. We want to make sure we dominate the gain line."

England team to play Scotland (16.45 GMT) 15 George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 53 caps) 13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 48 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 80 caps) (captain) 11 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 40 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 66 caps) 9 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 10 caps)

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 caps) 2 Jamie George (Saracens, 46 caps)

3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 32 caps) 4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 35 caps)

5 George Kruis (Saracens, 42 caps) 6 Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 16 caps) 8 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 20 caps)

Replacements 16 Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 15 caps) 18 Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 1 cap)

19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps) 20 Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 82 caps)

21 Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped) 22 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 96 caps)

23 Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

