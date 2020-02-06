Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Tompkins starts for Wales as North moves back to wing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:06 IST
Rugby-Tompkins starts for Wales as North moves back to wing

George North will move back to wing to accommodate Nick Tompkins at outside centre as the only changes to the Wales side to face Ireland in their Six Nations clash in Dublin on Saturday.

North started the 42-0 demolition of Italy at centre, but Tompkins made such an impact off the bench that coach Wayne Pivac has shuffled his options and will hand the former England junior international his first start for Wales. North takes the place of Johnny McNicholl, who drops to the bench, with the rest of the back three made up of fullback Leigh Halfpenny and last weekend’s hat-trick hero Josh Adams on the other wing.

"Nick comes into the side, I thought he played exceptionally well when he came on last week so he deserves the start,” Pivac said in a media release from Welsh Rugby. “George, who played really well last weekend at centre, moves back out to the wing.”

"On the bench we have a few players back available, Rhys Carre impressed at the Rugby World Cup and he comes back in. “Adam Beard comes in for Cory Hill who picked up a leg injury earlier this week, Gareth (Davies) is fully fit and Owen Williams comes onto the bench and gives us a bit more cover.”

Pivac has gone for continuity with his forward pack, which again will be led by captain Alun Wyn Jones, who is partnered at lock by Jake Ball. Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau make up the back-row, while props Dillon Lewis and Wyn Jones will be either side of hooker Ken Owens.

Wales completed a Grand Slam in the Six Nations last year, but have lost three of their last four games against the Irish. Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Jake Ball, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Ken Owens, 1-Wyn Jones.

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Ross Moriarty, 21-Gareth Davies, 22-Owen Williams, 23-Johnny McNicholl. (Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. clashes with China over Taiwan's place at the WHO table

The United States and China clashed on Thursday over the issue of Taiwans exclusion from World Health Organization WHO meetings, where it is represented by China, with Beijing accusing Washington of political hype-up.Earlier on Thursday, Ta...

Shooting for my first song a huge learning experience: Manushi Chhillar

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in historical drama Prithviraj, has shot for a song sequence and she says it was a big learning experience for her. The film, being directed by C...

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit declines 27 pc to Rs 914 cr

Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a 26.43 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 913.52 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 mainly due to rise in expenses. The company had posted a net pr...

Governor's speech : Raj Bhawan and government appear to be

The Raj Bhawan and TMC government appear to be heading for another showdown with West Bengal Governor Jadgeep Dhankhar asserting on Thursday that he will create history with his address to the Assembly at the beginning of the budget session...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020