Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jason Gillespie joins Lions squad

Former Australia and current Sussex Cricket men's head coach Jason Gillespie will join the Lions for 12 days from February 8 during their tour Down Under.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 19:22 IST
Jason Gillespie joins Lions squad
Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie. Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia and current Sussex Cricket men's head coach Jason Gillespie will join the Lions for 12 days from February 8 during their tour Down Under. "I'm excited by the opportunity to work with Richard Dawson, his support staff and all the players. It's a great chance to listen and learn from different people and I hope that I can add some value to the team from my own cricket experiences," said Gillespie.

Gillespie has taken over 400 international wickets and will offer the Lions' pacemen advice on how to take advantage of Australian conditions, working alongside his Somerset counterpart Jason Kerr. A couple of the Lions seamers already have experience of playing in Australia with Craig Overton playing the final Test of the 2017/18 Ashes and Richard Gleeson playing in the recent Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Renegades, while Ollie Robinson will be linking up with his county coach on his first overseas Lions tour."Richard is a great friend of mine as someone I played and coached with at Yorkshire and played against for Australia, so I know what an excellent person and leader he is. It's going to be a great fun and really rewarding experience," he added.

ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said: "This will be a great opportunity for our young pace bowlers to learn from one of the best in the business. Jason was not only a quality bowler but is also an excellent coach with vast experience who will no doubt leave a lasting impression on the squad." "I'm encouraging the whole squad and management team to make the most of Jason's time with us, to tap into his experience and local knowledge to improve themselves as players and coaches over the coming weeks," he added.

The Lions will play three four-day games on their tour of Australia, starting with a match against Cricket Australia XI in Hobart, starting on February 15. Then they will take on Australia A in a pink-ball day/night match at the MCG before finishing the tour with a four-dayer against a New South Wales XI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Aurobindo Pharma net marginally down at Rs 705 Cr in Q3

Aurobindo Pharma net marginally down at Rs 705 Cr in Q3 Hyderabad, Feb 6 PTI Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was marginally down by one per cent to Rs 705.3 crore against Rs 712.2 cr...

GE to provide generation equipment for Azito’s power plant in Côte d’Ivoire

GE GE.com has been Selected to Provide Generation Equipment, and 20-Year Services for Azitos Phase IV Extension Combined-Cycle Power Plant in Cte dIvoire Once Phase IV Extension is Complete, the power plant is expected to generate approxima...

FEATURE-Gambia's labouring farmers show why premature births may boom in a warmer world

Sirreh Samateh has worked outdoors through all eight of her pregnancies, laboring in the sun to grow rice and vegetables in her Gambian village of Jali.But each recent year has been hotter than the last, said the 41-year-old, who is seven m...

China denounces reports of higher fatalities as coronavirus death toll rises to 564

China on Thursday denounced as rumours and lies the reports of a much higher death toll and infected cases in the coronavirus outbreak that it said has killed 564 people as the authorities finished work on a second hospital to treat thousan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020