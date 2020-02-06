Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra Police International Marathon to be held on Feb 9

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:05 IST
Maharashtra Police International Marathon to be held on Feb 9

Around 50 of the top Indian male and female elite athletes will be vying for the top honours at the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Police International Marathon to be held here on Sunday. The full marathon men's field in the Indian elite category will be headed by Rahul Pal, who has a personal best of 2:21:52 and is the winner of the Allahabad marathon.

He will be challenged by Prahlad Singh, Jitendra Singh and Santosh Patel, among others, while the female category will be led by Jyoti Gawate, who finished runner up at the Mumbai Marathon 2020, along with Ritu Pal and Shalmali Singh, among others, a media release issued here said. The men's half marathon field will be led by Tirth Kumar Pun, who is the winner of the Pune Half Marathon and finished second in the Vasai-Virar Mayor's Marathon in a time of 1:04.42, along with Kalidas Hirave and Ranjit Kumar Patel.

The Women's Half Marathon field will be led by Kiran Sahdev, winner of the Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon, followed by Monika Athare, Aarti Patil and Anjali Gupta, it said. The organisers said that they would announce on Friday the list of elite international athletes participating in the marathon..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Slapping PSA on 3 politicians belies Centre's normalcy claim in J-K: Mainstream parties

Mainstream parties reacted sharply to the slapping of the stringent Public Safety Act PSA on three Kashmiri politicians and said the move belies the Centres claim of normalcy in the union territory. National Conference leader and former min...

UCO Bank narrows loss to Rs 960cr in Q3

State-owned UCO Bank on Thursday said its net loss narrowed to Rs 960.17 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019 as compared to Rs 998.74 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit of the bank rose to Rs 1,210.52 ...

UPDATE 1-Ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo wants unconditional release

Lawyers for Ivory Coasts former president Laurent Gbagbo argued on Thursday that he should be released without conditions while awaiting the prosecutions appeal against his acquittal at the International Criminal Court.The ICC, the worlds f...

Aurobindo Pharma net marginally down at Rs 705 Cr in Q3

Aurobindo Pharma net marginally down at Rs 705 Cr in Q3 Hyderabad, Feb 6 PTI Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was marginally down by one per cent to Rs 705.3 crore against Rs 712.2 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020