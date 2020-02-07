Left Menu
Wolves acquire Russell from Warriors for Wiggins

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 04:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired guard D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade on Thursday that included forward Andrew Wiggins.. The Timberwolves announced they also obtained forward Omari Spellman and guard Jacob Evans. In addition to Wiggins, they will send the Warriors their 2021 protected first-round draft pick and their 2021 second-round selection.

Russell had flourished in his first season in Golden State since being traded by Brooklyn in the Kevin Durant deal in July. The 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.6 points per game to go along with 6.2 assists. Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points along with career-best totals in rebounds (5.2), assists (3.7) and blocks (0.9) in 42 games this season.

The 24-year-old was the first overall pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA Draft. He didn't suit up for the club, however, as he was part of a trade that sent Kevin Love to the Cavaliers in August 2014. He was the 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year. Spellman, 22, is averaging 7.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 49 games this season in Golden State.

Evans, 22, is averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 27 games this season with the Warriors.

