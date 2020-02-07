Left Menu
Report: Memorial for Bryant, crash victims set for Feb. 24

Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month will be remembered Feb. 24 in a public service at Staples Center, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. The date was selected with input from Bryant's widow, Vanessa, and officials from the Los Angeles Lakers and their home venue, Staples Center, the Los Angeles Times reported. While the date -- 2/24 -- conveniently falls between two Lakers' home games, it still could have been chosen symbolically.

Gianna Bryant, Kobe's 13-year-old daughter who died in the crash, wore No. 2 on her basketball jersey. Bryant was No. 24 for part of his 20-year-tenure with the Lakers, and his retired jerseys -- he also wore No. 8 -- hang at Staples Center. Officials have not announced ticket information, but the Times reported that "entry is expected to be severely restricted" at the venue despite Staples Center's capacity of about 20,000.

The time of the memorial was not announced, but an early start is likely. The Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to play in the arena at 7:30 p.m. local time that day. Staples Center previously held memorials for entertainers Michael Jackson (2009) and Nipsey Hussle (2019).

The memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa, will be held Monday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Alyssa and Gianna Bryant were basketball teammates and were among those en route to a game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy when the helicopter crashed Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif, killing pilot Ara Zaboyan and all eight passengers. Altobelli, 56, guided Orange Coast to 705 wins and four state championships in his 27 seasons with the program.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

