Petry strikes quickly in OT as Canadiens top Ducks

  • Montreal
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:22 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Jeff Petry scored 25 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. Petry also had an assist, Nick Suzuki and Brendan Gallagher also scored, and Carey Price made 35 saves for the Canadiens, who have won six of eight.

Jakob Silfverberg and Derek Grant scored, and John Gibson made 24 saves for the Ducks, who were trying to win three in a row for the first time since the first three games of the season. Grant, who missed on two prime scoring chances earlier in the game, swept in a loose puck in front of the net to tie the score 2-2 at 2:16 of the third period. Grant, in his seventh NHL season, tied his career high with his 12th goal.

After the Ducks failed to convert on two power plays, the Canadiens scored on their first man-advantage at 17:18 of the first period. Suzuki received a pass at the top of the right circle and scored on a wrist shot through traffic. It was the ninth straight goal by nine different players for the Canadiens.

Grant missed the net on a short-handed two-on-one, but three minutes later the Ducks tied it 1-1 at 9:53 of the second period. Rickard Rakell took the puck behind the Montreal net and passed out front to Silfverberg, who scored up high for his 16th goal of the season.

The Canadiens moved back ahead 2-1 at 13:16 of the second period. Ilya Kovalchuk appeared to be trying to pass the puck from behind the net to Phillip Danault out front, but the puck kept going and Gallagher came in behind with a one-timer for his 18th goal of the season.

The Canadiens played without defenseman Shea Weber, who was put on injured reserved earlier Thursday with a lower-body injury sustained on Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout victory at the New Jersey Devils.

