World Cup champs USA face Mexico for Olympic women's football berth

  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 07-02-2020 09:29 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 09:27 IST
The United States and Mexico will duel for a trip to the Tokyo Olympics when they meet Friday in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women's football qualifier. The reigning World Cup champion United States sailed through the group stage of qualifying, winning all three of their matches with 18 goals scored and no goals allowed.

Eight players have scored for the Americans, Lindsey Horan leading the way with five goals. The United States were ousted by eventual runners-up Sweden on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Rio Games.

It was the United States' earliest exit from the Games, but since then they've basked in a dominant World Cup triumph in France. History is on their side as they try to qualify for a seventh straight Olympic Games. The United States have won the last four editions of the regional qualifier.

Mexico, meanwhile, will be trying to get back to the Olympics for the first time since 2004 when they take on the mighty Americans at Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California. They produced a strong group-stage performance with two wins and one defeat, with three goals from Renae Cuellar.

Mexico's lone defeat in the tournament was to Canada, which like the United States swept their group matches without allowing a goal. Canada will battle for one of the two Olympic berths from the region when they take on Costa Rica in the other semi-final.

The Canadians are riding high after out-scoring opponents 22-0 in the group stage. Jordyn Huitema with six goals and Adriana Leon with four led the way.

Canadian veteran Christine Sinclair set the all-time international scoring mark in an 11-0 win over St. Kitts and Nevis and goes into the Costa Rica clash with 186 career international goals.

