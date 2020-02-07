Left Menu
Surging Predators hold off Flames

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:07 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:04 IST
Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Juuse Saros finished with 37 saves to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Dante Fabbro also scored a goal for Nashville, which won for the fourth time in its past five games and moved within one point of Calgary for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

Roman Josi added two assists, the first of which was the 400th point of his NHL career, to help the Predators extend their road win streak to four games. Sam Bennett and Rasmus Andersson scored goals for Calgary, which lost its third straight game, all at home, and is 1-4-1 in its past six games overall. Cam Talbot stopped 32 shots.

Calgary took a 1-0 lead just 33 seconds into the game on Bennett's fifth goal of the season. Bennett tapped in a backdoor feed by Travis Hamonic. Nashville answered just 76 seconds later when Fabbro fired a wrist shot from the high slot past Talbot's blocker side for his fifth goal of the season. Turris then gave the Predators a 2-1 lead later in the period with his seventh goal of the season, jamming in a loose puck in front of the crease.

Granlund made it 3-1 midway through the second period with a power-play goal, tapping in a rebound of a Josi shot that got behind Talbot and was lying on the blue ice. It was his 12th goal of the season. Calgary cut it to 3-2 two minutes later when Andersson fired a wrist shot from the right point through traffic and inside the far post for his fourth goal of the season.

The Flames, who didn't have a shot on goal in the third period until Derek Ryan's wrist shot with 7:53 left, pulled Talbot with 1:50 remaining for an extra attacker but managed just two shots, both of which were blocked.

