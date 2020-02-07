Left Menu
CCB files charge sheet in KPL match-fixing case

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:23 IST
The Central Crime Branch investigating into the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing scandal has filed charge sheet in three cases, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said on Friday. He said the charge sheet in the case at Cubbon Park police station was filed against six accused-team owners of Belagavi Panthers Ali Asfaq Thara and Ballari Tuskers Arvind Reddy-, KCSA management committee member Sudhindra Shinde, two cricketers C M Gautham and Abrar Kazi and a bookie Amit Mavi.

In the second case registered at the JP Nagar station based on a complaint by Ballari Tuskers player Bhavesh Gulecha, charge sheets were filed against four accused, drummer Bhavesh Bafna, bookie Sayyam, Jatin Sethi and Harish, he added. In the third case registered in Bharatinagar police station, charge sheet was filed against six accused, he said.

"In all the above cases, only preliminary charge sheet is filed and further investigation will continue," said Patil. The case came to fore after Gulecha lodged a complaint.

Just around the time the police too had got a whiff about the matter, said police sources. The first arrest made in the case was that of Belgavi Panther' Thara.

The KPL spot-fixing scandal came to light when Gulecha lodged a complaint with the police against an international bookie Sayyam and Bhavesh Bafna..

