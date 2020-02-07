Left Menu
Rain delays South Africa v England ODI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Durban
  • |
  Updated: 07-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:33 IST
Rain delays South Africa v England ODI

Durban, Feb 7 (AFP) Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. Steady rain, which started on Thursday evening, was still falling at the scheduled time of the toss for the day-night match.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0. (AFP) APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

