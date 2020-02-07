Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Athletics-Canadian Dunfee finds solace in race walking

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:00 IST
INTERVIEW-Athletics-Canadian Dunfee finds solace in race walking
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@EvanDunfee)

Canadian Evan Dunfee grew up dreaming about competing in the Olympics but was not good at sports and looked unlikely to fulfill his ambition until a desire to prove schoolyard bullies wrong led him to race walking.

Dunfee describes his younger self as the quintessential kid to pick on given his curly red hair, thick-rimmed glasses and lack of coordination, but he found solace in a sport that itself is often the butt of jokes. "I got into race walking because I wanted to be good at something and because I wanted to shut my bullies up. A sort of "I'll show you' type of mentality", world championship bronze medallist Dunfee told Reuters.

"Then you go to high school as a race walker and that shuts nobody up. So you develop a thick skin pretty quickly." Dunfee, 29, said his motor skills were really delayed which meant as a child he would routinely get hit in the face while playing sports like baseball and dodgeball.

So when his older brother tried race walking as a way to stay fit while not tearing stitches following an appendectomy and finished third in his first competition, Dunfee figured it must be easy and gave it a try. At his first race, a competitor looked down at Dunfee, aged 10, and asked what time he was targeting. Since Dunfee had not given it much thought, he blurted out that he was hoping to finish the 800 meters race in five minutes.

"He was like, 'you'll never do that on your first try'. Well, I beat that kid, won the race and I went 4:58 and I was hooked," Dunfee recalled. "I was like: race walking, this is what I am going to do." 'COMPLETELY BLEW UP'

Dunfee won bronze at the world championships last September in Doha where the men's 50-kilometer walk was held in extremely hot and humid conditions. The Canadian said he lacked confidence and miscalculated his race, issues he hopes to have sorted out for this year's Tokyo Olympics where he wants to avenge a near-miss at the 2016 Rio Games.

Dunfee crossed the finish line of the 50km walk in fourth place but was upgraded to bronze after Japan's Hirooki Arai was disqualified for bumping the Canadian late in the race. Arai won an appeal, however, sending Dunfee back to fourth and he opted against a counter-appeal.

For a period after the Games, Dunfee lost trust in the process. "I was just focusing on results," said Dunfee. "After Rio, I was like I am now top four in the world so let's focus on medals and I would go to these races being like a medal, medal, medal and I would completely blow up."

Dunfee's quest for an Olympic medal will take place in Sapporo instead of Tokyo because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) moved the marathon and walking events 800 kilometers outside the capital due to heat concerns. The decision irked Dunfee, who has suggested the IOC is just trying to preserve its reputation after the women's marathon at the world championships in Doha produced shocking scenes as many competitors dropped out in the sweltering heat.

Dunfee also wonders why other Olympic events that could be affected by the heat have not been relocated and is upset that residents of the host city will not be able to attend the free endurance events. "I can usually separate sport from outspokenness and standing up for what I believe in," said Dunfee.

"But this one, everything blended together and emotionally this one took a lot out of me and I know that now I need to start building myself back up and putting it aside and getting clearly focused on what my goals are for Tokyo."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FA take no action against Liverpool for alleged Man City hack

London, Feb 7 AFP The English Football Association FA has closed an investigation into allegations that employees of Liverpool hacked into Manchester Citys scouting system. The incident stretches back to 2013 when Liverpool are alleged to h...

Khattar launches welfare scheme for poor families

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched a welfare scheme which provided Rs 6,000 per year to families having an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh and land holdings up to five acres. Only those with Parivar Pehchan Patra...

Inox Leisure Q3 net down 4 pc to Rs 35.01 cr

Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Friday reported a 3.97 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 35.01 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.46 crore in the October-December period...

Kerala withdraws 'state disaster' status to n-coronavirus

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Friday said that the state government has decided to withdraw state disaster status given to n-coronavirus. However, she said that the alert will continue and health guidelines have to be followed.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020