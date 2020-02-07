Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Hayward slots in at fullback as only change for Italy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Hayward slots in at fullback as only change for Italy

Jayden Hayward has been drafted in at fullback as Italy coach Franco Smith made one change to his starting lineup for their Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Sunday.

Italy are seeking to bounce back from a 42-0 loss to Wales in their competition opener last weekend in Cardiff, but Smith has resisted wholesale changes in favour of continuity. Hayward comes off the bench to take over from Matteo Minozzi, who moves onto the wing in the place of Leonardo Sarto.

Sarto drops out of the match-day squad altogether as Mattia Bellini makes up the third member of the back three. Flyhalf Tommaso Allan and scrumhalf Callum Braley make up the half-back pairing, and Carlo Canna and Luca Morisi the centres.

Lock Alessandro Zanni will win a 119th test cap, drawing level with former prop Martin Castrogiovanni in second on the all-time list for Italy, behind recently retired captain Sergio Parisse (142). Niccolo Cannone, who debuted last weekend, retains his place alongside Zanni in the second row.

"The debut against Wales served as a lesson," Smith told the Italian Rugby Federation website (www.federugby.it). "Let's look forward now to the work done this week. We are trying to improve our mechanisms and trying to show the best version of ourselves.

"It will be a tough game on Sunday that we will play with greater awareness of our capabilities." Italy have not won any of their last 23 Six Nations matches, with their previous success a 22-19 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

Their last win against France was in Rome seven years ago, while their only ever win in France came in Grenoble in 1997. Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Matteo Minozzi, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Callum Braley, 8-Braam Steyn, 7-Sebastian Negri, 6-Jake Polledri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Alessandro Zanni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi (captain), 1-Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: 16-Federico Zani, 17-Danilo Fischetti, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Dean Budd, 20-Federico Ruzza, 21-Giovanni Licata, 22-Guglielmo Palazzani, 23-Giulio Bisegni.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement....

Elephants exhibit unique interest in their dead: Study

A recent review of documented field observations of elephants near the carcasses of individuals of their own species has revealed their generalized interest in their dead, even after bodies have long decayed. Such a proclivity for interacti...

Sports News Roundup: Red Sox probe nearly completed; Nike launches Alphafly shoe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.ATP roundup Monfils makes Montpellier quartersTop-seeded Gael Monfils survived a tough three-set match against fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of ...

Auto-rickshaws in Ghaziabad to bear unique number as authorities aim to curb crime

The Ghaziabad authorities will allot unique number that will be painted on auto-rickshaws plying in the district to ensure that the drivers or miscreants posing as passengers do not get away after crime, a senior police official said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020