BLK becomes technical partner of Kenya Rugby Union

The partnership will see BLK become the official technical partner of the KRU, supplying the Simbas, Lionesses, and Chipu with an extensive series of high-end performance products.

Renowned for creating collaborative dynamic designs, BLK will provide a range of supporters’ products that will be available globally. Image Credit: pixabay

BLK is pleased to announce the signing of a technical sponsorship agreement with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Renowned for creating collaborative dynamic designs, BLK will provide a range of supporters' products that will be available globally.

Brian Katzen, chairman of BLK Africa expressed the brand's excitement at partnering with the KRU saying: "This is an important moment for our African footprint and we are ecstatic to welcome the Kenyan national teams to the BLK family."

"Given Kenya's rich rugby heritage, this partnership plays a vital part in our strategic growth throughout Africa."

"We look forward to kitting Kenya's premier rugby players in quality performance apparel with world-class designs that will capture the spirit of Kenyan rugby!"

" We are very pleased to have finalized this agreement with BLK. They come with a fantastic reputation in the sporting world and we look forward to attaining greater heights together, " said KRU Secretary Ian Mugambi.

