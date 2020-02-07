Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bigger than just women's football: Jill Ellis on FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

Former US women's football team coach Jill Ellis has termed the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as 'an event bigger than just women's football.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:05 IST
Bigger than just women's football: Jill Ellis on FIFA Women's World Cup 2019
Former US women's football coach Jill Ellis. Image Credit: ANI

Former US women's football team coach Jill Ellis has termed the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as 'an event bigger than just women's football.' The USA won the World Cup title after defeating the Netherlands 2-0. Ellis was voted Women's Coach of the Year by FIFA. She led the United States to their second straight and fourth FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Yes, it was an event bigger than just women's football for us, in terms of the reach and impact. I think the time is right now that women are getting recognised, being heard," Ellis said. "So, I think our team was just not only about accomplishments on the pitch in terms of winning back to back world championships, but more importantly, being strong and powerful women for global role models, essentially. It was a fantastic event," she added.

Ellis has been nominated for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award. Commenting on the same, she said: "It's such an iconic award in terms of what it represents. I always say, you're measured by the company you keep, and in terms of just being nominated and looking at past recipients, it obviously is a very prestigious award. It serves two purposes in that regard in terms of it being not just about the actual sporting event, but also the ramifications of your impact in the sport. We are truly honoured to be nominated."

When asked about the best player she has trained, Ellis replied: "That's like picking your favourite kid. That would be hard to nominate one player. I've had everyone from Abby Wambach, Christie Rampone on my 2015 team, Lauren Cheney, and then obviously Alex Morgan and Carli and Rapinoe. I've been blessed. I've had a lot of amazing, talented players. That's the beauty of what I love about our sport is you can't do it with just one person. You need a team." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest i...

Refrain from statements like 'danda', talk about 'kalam' instead, says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav

Responding to Rahul Gandhis danda jibe against Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said one should refrain from making statements such as danda and lathi and instead talk about kalam pen. We should...

UPDATE 1-IMF to replace Lipton as first deputy managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major personnel move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her top deputy, David Lipton, will leave at the end of February...

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020