Vesely, Berankis storm into semis of Tata Open Maharashtra
Jiri Vesely and second seed Ricardas Berankis stormed into the single semifinals of the ATP Tata Open Maharashtra after scoring come-from-behind victories here on Friday. Czech player Vesely eked out a sensational 2-6 6-1 7-6 (11) victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus while Berankis of Lithuania recovered well after the first set setback to register 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-2 victory against Japan's Yuichi Sugita in another hard-fought quarter-final.
"It was a very close match. I think I was definitely lucky. I felt he deserved it more than I do at the end of the match. We both were very nervous," Vesely said after the match. India’s only hope for the title, the in-form pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will face third seed Jonathan Erich and Andrei Vasilevski in the semifinals on Saturday.
The duo entered last-four with a commanding 6-2 6-1 win over Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden on Thursday. Meanwhile, Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat overcame Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4, 7-6 (7-1) in the first doubles semi-finals.
Results: Singles quarterfinals: Jiri Vesely (CZE) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 2-6 6-1 7-6 (11); Ricardas Berankis (LTU) bt Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 4-6 7-6 (4) 6-2.
Doubles semi-finals: Andre Goransson and Christopher Rungkat bt Romain Arneodo and Andre Begemann 6-4 7-6 (7-1).
