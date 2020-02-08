Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand asked to bat first by India in second ODI

India won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Eden Park on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 07:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 07:15 IST
New Zealand asked to bat first by India in second ODI
Tom Latham and Virat Kohli with the ODI series trophy (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Eden Park on Saturday. India opted to make two changes from their playing XI in the first ODI. The side brought in Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand also made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson in place of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi. New Zealand playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett.

India playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand had scripted its highest run-chase in the 50-over format in the first ODI against India as the side chased down 348 runs.

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham starred for the hosts to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Before the ODI series, India had won the five-match T20I series 5-0 and they became the first team to whitewash their opponent in a bilateral five-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kanker dist. administration asks hotels to grow vegetables for students

Taking inspiration from the poshan vatika at Pre-Matric Tribal Boys Hostel in Pandripani village of Kanker district,the district administration is encouraging in-charges of all hostels and ashrams in the district to grow vegetables in their...

Vanessa Bryant announces 'celebration of life' for Kobe and Gianna

Los Angeles, Feb 8 AFP Vanessa Bryant announced plans for a public celebration of life for her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a touching Instagram post. 2, 24 20 years as a Laker, the bereaved wife and mother wrote in the p...

'Not interested in labels' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday.Here are quotations from the contenders on stage in New HampshireIS BERNIE SANDERS T...

Nicaraguan government releases ink, paper it impounded from newspaper critical of Ortega

Nicaraguas government on Friday released a shipment of impounded ink and paper belonging to La Prensa newspaper, which has been critical of leftist President Daniel Ortega, one of the owners said.The United States welcomed the release of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020