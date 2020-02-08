Left Menu
Neil Critchley got 'words of advice' from Klopp ahead of Shrewsbury clash

Liverpool's U23 manager Neil Critchley said the first-team coach Jurgen Klopp gave him 'words of advice' ahead of the clash against Shrewsbury.

  Updated: 08-02-2020 09:16 IST
Liverpool U23 coach Neil Critchley. Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's U23 manager Neil Critchley said the first-team coach Jurgen Klopp gave him 'words of advice' ahead of the clash against Shrewsbury. Critchley had taken over the charge of managerial duties for the FA Cup match against Shrewsbury on February 5 and Liverpool secured a 1-0 win in the match.

Critchley said Klopp had called him ahead of the game as well as after it ended. "The boss got in touch before the game with some words of advice and support - and after the game as well," the club's official website quoted Critchley as saying.

Liverpool had fielded the youngest ever starting XI in history for the fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury. Critchley said Klopp loved the players playing with no fear. "I think he was genuinely buzzing about the performance. He loves seeing the younger players play with no fear and passion. That's what you get from our manager, you get total belief and support; the support he has shown in so many different ways. And those young players feel the support of the manager all of the time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

