Raptors outlast Pacers, extend record win streak to 13

  • Ottawa
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 09:35 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:17 IST
Serge Ibaka collected 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors extended their franchise-best winning streak to 13 games on Friday with a 115-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. Fred VanVleet had 20 points and OG Anunoby added 16 for Toronto, which benefited from a 27-6 advantage in fast-break points to complete a home-and-home sweep of the Pacers this week. The Raptors posted a 119-118 victory over Indiana at Toronto on Wednesday.

Toronto's Kyle Lowry scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter to move past Vince Carter (9,420 points) for third place among the franchise's top all-time scorers. Carter previously held the team record before being traded to the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004. Lowry's night came to an abrupt end with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter. He sustained what the Raptors referred to as whiplash after he came down hard on the leg of Ibaka.

Toronto's Pascal Siakam scored 13 of his 15 points in the first quarter before he was inadvertently poked in the eye by teammate Rondae Hollis-Jefferson following a layup from Indiana's Victor Oladipo with 3:24 remaining in the second. Siakam retreated to the locker room and returned to start the third quarter. Domantas Sabonis collected 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Oladipo scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half for the Pacers, who have dropped a season-high four in a row.

Doug McDermott made a driving layup to bring Indiana within two points at 101-99 with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter before Anunoby sank an uncontested 3-pointer on the next possession. Terence Davis drained a 3-pointer and added two emphatic dunks to push the Raptors' lead to 113-103 with 1:46 left. Toronto made seven 3-pointers to seize a 36-31 lead after the first quarter and benefited from a 20-4 edge in fast-break points to claim a 64-63 advantage at intermission. Indiana remained within striking distance following double-digit scoring performances by Oladipo (11), Malcolm Brogdon (10) and Sabonis (10).

New Orleans' Jrue Holiday watched his brothers Aaron and Justin play from the stands on Friday, one day before the Pelicans visit the Pacers.

