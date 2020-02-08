Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Torrential rain now affecting sports in Australia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 11:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 11:03 IST
Soccer-Torrential rain now affecting sports in Australia

Torrential rain has forced the postponement of an A-League derby match in Sydney on Saturday, continuing the run of sports events affected by adverse weather conditions in Australia. The clash between the league-leading Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers had been scheduled to be held at Kograh Oval on Saturday evening.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) officials, however, postponed the match after an inspection of the venue earlier on Saturday and in consultation with the clubs and broadcasters. "With over 100 millimetres of rain falling in the Sydney area over the past two days, and in the interest of player welfare, all parties agreed that it was not possible to play the match as scheduled," FFA Head of Leagues Greg O'Rourke said.

"Whilst it is disappointing that a nearly sold-out crowd is unable to see another iconic Sydney derby today, this was the right decision." FFA said the match would be rescheduled following discussions with the clubs and broadcasters.

The soccer clash was not the only top-level sport affected on Saturday, with the final of the domestic Twenty20 Big Bash cricket league between the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars also in jeopardy. Australian sports events have been badly affected by adverse weather in the last few months, principally due to bushfires.

A Big Bash match in Canberra was abandoned in December due to bushfire smoke, while players attempting to qualify for the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam in Melbourne in early January complained of not being able to breathe properly. The fires, however, have actually been doused in the last 24 hours by the biggest rainfall in almost 20 years, while Western Australia is also bracing for a lashing from severe tropical cyclone Damien.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Voting for high-stakes Delhi polls underway, key politicians exercise franchise

Key politicians including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday queued up outside polling booths to exercise their franchise for Assembly polls in the national capital. Jaishankar cast h...

India's New Delhi heads to vote amid protests against citizenship law

Voters in New Delhi began voting on Saturday in a state election seen as a test of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis popularity following months of deadly anti-government protests over a new citizenship law. The election comes as Indias ...

Raptors' Lowry may miss time due to whiplash

Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry left the Raptors 115-106 win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in the third quarter after sustaining what the team referred to as whiplash. Lowry got hurt when he came down hard on the leg of teammate...

Soccer-US, Canada women secure 2020 Olympics berths with wins

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday. FIFAs No. 1 ranked womens team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020