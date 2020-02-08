Raptors' Lowry may miss time due to whiplash

Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry left the Raptors' 115-106 win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in the third quarter after sustaining what the team referred to as whiplash. Lowry got hurt when he came down hard on the leg of teammate Serge Ibaka in the game at Indianapolis.

The team announced Lowry would be evaluated Saturday, but coach Nick Nurse said he would not count on Lowry for the game against the Nets on Saturday night. Lowry scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter to move past Vince Carter (9,420 points) for third place among the franchise's top all-time scorers.

Lowry (9,428) now trails only DeMar DeRozan (13,296) and Chris Bosh (10,275) in Raptors history. In his 14th NBA season, eighth with Toronto, Lowry has averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. He is ahead of that pace this season with 19.7, 4.6 and 7.3, respectively.

If he is healthy enough to play, Lowry would be part of Team Giannis in the All-Star Game at Chicago on Feb. 16. It's the sixth All-Star selection of his career.

