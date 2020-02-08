Left Menu
Avs hope to keep rolling on road vs. Jackets

  • Reuters
  • New York
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 14:19 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 14:04 IST
Avs hope to keep rolling on road vs. Jackets
After the All-Star break and their mandatory week hiatus, the Colorado Avalanche are back in the swing of the NHL season. After a stumble in their first game in 11 days, the Avalanche are rolling midway through their five-game road trip, bouncing back from a loss at the Philadelphia Flyers to get wins at the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators. They will try to keep it going when they play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Colorado, which hasn't played at home since Jan. 20, has 16 road wins entering Saturday's game and has made itself right at home in opponents' arenas. "Sometimes the road, you just loosen up," defenseman Erik Johnson said after the 4-1 win over the Senators on Thursday night. "There's no pressure, playing in front of your fans, and there's not as strict line matchups, because the home team gets the last change. So you're just kind of playing. And you're together more as a team, as opposed to at home. It's good for us because in the past it hadn't been very good for us. So it's a good step."

The Avalanche have cranked up their offense in the first three games of the road trip, outscoring teams 13-8, and the goals haven't been coming from the top line. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog have just two goals and five assists in the three games while second-line forward Andre Burakovsky has two goals and five assists. Colorado has also gotten great production from rookie defenseman Cale Makar, who had a goal and an assist on Thursday. Makar already has set the franchise single-season record for goals and points by a rookie defenseman, and the Avalanche have 30 games remaining.

It won't be easy for Colorado to get its 17th road win against the streaking Blue Jackets, even with Columbus playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Blue Jackets are 9-0-1 in their last 10 games after Friday's 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings, and they are 19-2-5 since dropping four in a row in early December. Columbus jumped over the New York Islanders into third place in the Metropolitan Division, although the Islanders have played three fewer games. But the Blue Jackets have played their way into a playoff spot with the two-month tear.

No one is hotter right now than rookie goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, who posted his second straight shutout and fifth overall this season. Merzlikins is 12-2 since taking over as the starter, but he has downplayed his performance. "I'm just trying to win the games and get some points for the team, the organization," he said after a 1-0 win over Florida this week. "We want to get to the playoffs, and that's our goal, and we want to maybe run away from the guys down below us (in the standings). Every point is important for us."

Defenseman Zach Werenski is also playing well. He scored the only goal against the Panthers and had another in the win over the Red Wings, giving him a career-best 17 with a third of the season left. His goal Friday broke his own record for most by a defenseman in franchise history.

