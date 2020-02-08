Indian boxers Gaurav Chauhan, Jyoti Gulia win silver in Hungary

Indian boxers Gaurav Chauhan (91 kg) and Jyoti Gulia (51 kg) clinched silver medals at the 64th Bocskai Memorial Tournament in Debrecen in Hungary. India ended their campaign with four silvers and one bronze at the tournament.

Chauhan, the President's Cup silver medallist, was defeated by Kazakhstan's Aibek Oralbay in the final after getting a walkover in the semi-finals. Chauhan went down 0-4 in a unanimous verdict. Jyoti, a former youth world champion, went down 2-3 in a hard-fought match against Russia's Soluianova Svetlana in the final. Earlier, she progressed to the finals after outclassing Canada's Mandy Bujold.

Manisha (57 kg) and PL Prasad (52 kg) also won silver medals at the championships. Manisha went down against Russia's Liudmila Vorontsova in the finals while Kazakhstan's Makhmud Sabyrkhan outshined Prasad in a unanimous verdict in the gold medal match.

On the other hand, Sachin had to settle for the bronze medal in the 57 kg category at the championships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.