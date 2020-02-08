Figure skating-French ice federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal

French ice sports federation president Didier Gailhaguet said on Saturday he had resigned from his position amid the sexual abuse scandal in figure skating.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Monday asked Gailhaguet to resign after several figure skaters claimed they were raped or sexually assaulted by former coaches.

