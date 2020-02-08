Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday. FIFA’s No. 1 ranked women’s team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexico in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying championship.

US-TENNIS-FEDCUP Serena edges out Ostapenko in Fed Cup

(Reuters) - Serena Williams had to dig deep to fend off Latvian challenger Jelena Ostapenko as she wrapped up Friday’s play at the Fed Cup in Seattle with a hard-fought victory that gave the United States a 2-0 advantage. US-GOLF-PROAM

Day, Mickelson close in on leader Taylor at Pebble Beach (Reuters) - Australian Jason Day and defending champion Phil Mickelson put the pressure on leader Nick Taylor with sizzling play but could not catch the Canadian in a low-scoring second round at Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.

UPCOMING SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-FIO-ATT/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Fiorentina v Atalanta Fiorentina host Atalanta in a Serie A match

8 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT/HONDA (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Brazil - Japan's Keisuke Honda presented as Botafogo player Botafogo presents new signing Keisuke Honda at the club's Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

8 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-WAL/ (PIX)

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales Ireland will host defending champions Wales in a Six Nations encounter in Dublin after both sides won on the opening weekend. 8 Feb 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GET-VAL/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Getafe v Valencia Getafe face Valencia in La Liga.

8 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-TOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Toulouse Marseille play Toulouse in French Ligue 1 8 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-ENG/ (PIX) Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v England.

8 Feb 11:45 ET / 16:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford. 8 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-B04-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. 8 Feb 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

TENNIS-FEDCUP/ Tennis-Fed Cup qualifiers

We wrapup the eight qualification ties that will decide which teams contest the April finals 8 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Juventus Verona host Juventus in a Serie A match.

8 Feb 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-GCF/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Granada Atletico Madrid host Granada in La Liga. 8 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FIGURESKATING-FOURCONTINENTS/ (PIX) Four Continents Figure Skating Championships Seoul, South Korea hosts the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. 11:30 Men’s Single Free Skating

9 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Vic Open Day four of the Vic Open at the 13th Beach GC in Geelong, Australia. 9 Feb

GOLF-PROAM/ Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am fourth round Coverage of fourth round from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

9 Feb CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - South Africa v England - Third ODI South Africa host World Cup winners England in the last of the one day international series at The Wanderers in Johannesburg 9 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

