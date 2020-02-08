Left Menu
Lightning's McDonagh (lower body) out 'a couple weeks'

  • Updated: 09-02-2020 00:03 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 23:59 IST
Cooper said the injury is not season-ending for McDonagh, who was hurt while blocking a shot from Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin during the second period of the Lightning's 4-2 victory on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter (@TBLightning)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is expected to be sidelined at least "a couple of weeks" weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Jon Cooper said Saturday. Cooper said the injury is not season-ending for McDonagh, who was hurt while blocking a shot from Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin during the second period of the Lightning's 4-2 victory on Thursday.

The defenseman also missed six games in January with concussion-like symptoms. McDonagh has recorded 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) and averaged 20:40 of ice time in 48 games for the Lightning, who host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has collected 299 points (63 goals, 236 assists) and 272 penalty minutes in 660 career games with the New York Rangers and Lightning. The Lightning recalled defenseman Cameron Gaunce from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Gaunce, 29, recorded four goals and 24 assists in 47 games this season with the Crunch. --Field Level Media

