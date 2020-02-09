Report: Redskins hiring black female coach

The Washington Redskins will make Jennifer King the first full-time black female coach in the NFL, The Athletic reported Saturday. King previously worked for Redskins head coach Ron Rivera as a coaching intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

King, who spent last season as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth, would work with the offense in Washington, per the report. She would be the fourth woman currently coaching full-time in the NFL, joining Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Katie Sowers of the San Francisco 49ers.

King played quarterback, wide receiver and safety for the Carolina Phoenix and the New York Sharks in the semi-professional Women's Football Alliance. She was also the assistant wide receivers coach for the Arizona Hotshots in 2019 in the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

Collette Smith, another African-American female, served as a coaching intern for the New York Jets in 2017 and helped coach defensive backs during training camp. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.