Knicks top Pistons for season-best 4th straight win

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 09:01 IST
  • Created: 09-02-2020 08:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Julius Randle and Wayne Ellington had 17 points apiece and the visiting New York Knicks extended their season-best winning streak to four games by slipping past the Detroit Pistons 95-92 on Saturday. Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis scored 11 points apiece and Elfrid Payton had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for New York. The Knicks outrebounded Detroit 47-28, including a 16-3 advantage in offensive rebounds.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 20 points and nine assists. Christian Wood had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Tony Snell and John Henson contributed 12 points apiece. Henson was making his Detroit debut after being acquired from Cleveland on Thursday. Henson made all five of his field-goal attempts in the first half as Detroit led 50-48 at halftime.

The Knicks tied it at 58-all just over five minutes into the second half. The Pistons scored the next seven points, capped by a Wood fast-break dunk. New York knotted the game again at 67 before the quarter with a 6-0 spurt, including a pair of Portis baskets.

A 7-1 Detroit run gave it an 84-77 advantage. Jackson made a layup, Snell converted in the lane and Wood drained a corner 3-pointer off a Snell feed during that span. New York came right back with nine unanswered points to regain the lead. Randle made a layup, then tossed an alley-oop for a Mitchell Robinson dunk. Ellington knocked a 3-pointer and Payton converted a layup to put New York in front 86-84.

The game remained nip and tuck. Payton hit a floater with 1:29 to go for a 91-89 Knicks lead. Jackson missed a layup on Detroit's next possession. New York missed its next two shots but retained possession with offensive rebounds. Randle then scored in the lane with 13.5 seconds left.

Wood heaved in a 3-pointer before New York's Reggie Bullock knocked down two free throws with 7.3 seconds left. Jackson's 3-point attempt on the Pistons' last possession bounced off the rim.

