Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quick-striking Flyers blow out Capitals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 08:28 IST
Quick-striking Flyers blow out Capitals
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux added one goal plus two assists, and Philadelphia scored three goals in under two minutes in the second period as the visiting Flyers defeated the Washington Capitals 7-2 Saturday night. Alex Ovechkin came into the game needing two goals for 700 in his career, but the Washington captain did not score.

The Flyers took control with the second-period outburst. They scored three times in 1 minute, 45 seconds -- the first two coming only 14 seconds apart -- and took a 4-1 lead. Goalie Brian Elliott, pulled from the Flyers' last game, turned in a strong effort with 25 saves.

The Flyers had a good scoring chance early when Kevin Hayes got free on a breakaway, but Washington goalie Braden Holtby stopped the shot with his left leg -- and then stopped the rebound with that same leg. But Philadelphia still scored the game's first goal when Couturier beat Holtby on a quick shot from the left circle. That power-play goal came with 4:38 left in the first period.

The Capitals tied it soon after with their own power-play goal. T.J. Oshie fired a shot past Elliott from the right circle with 1:42 remaining. The Flyers were down a man as Elliott had been called for a tripping penalty. Oshie scored his 20th goal of the season.

In the second period, Michael Raffl took a quick cross-ice pass from Nicolas Aube-Kubel (one goal, one assist) and scored from the right side at 2:45. Couturier then broke in alone after the ensuing face-off and scored on a breakaway at 2:59. The third goal came when James van Riemsdyk put one past Holtby 91 seconds after that and gave the Flyers a 4-1 lead.

Philadelphia added three more goals -- from Aube-Kubel, Travis Konecny and Giroux -- in just 5:04 in the first half of the third for a 7-1 lead. That ended Holtby's night, and Ilya Samsonov came on. Evgeny Kuznetsov added a late goal for Washington, his 19th of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden's Duplantis breaks world pole vault record

Paris, Feb 9 AFP Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland. Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last years world championships in Doha, cleared the bar on Saturd...

Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Twins were very ...

Hintz's OT goal lifts Stars past Blues

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Jamie Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 def...

Coyle scores twice as Bruins extend dominance of Coyotes

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020