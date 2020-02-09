Left Menu
Laine's hat trick lifts Jets over Senators

  Updated: 09-02-2020 08:58 IST
Image Credit: pixabay

Patrik Laine recorded a power-play hat trick and Kyle Connor recorded four points as the Winnipeg Jets earned a 5-2 victory over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. Winnipeg improved to 3-0-1 over its last four games as the club tries to fight its way back into the playoff race following a 1-7-0 slide to conclude January.

The loss extended Ottawa's winless drought to five games (0-3-2). Both Connor and defenseman Neal Pionk (one goal, two assists) matched personal bests for points in an NHL game. Blake Wheeler also had two assists for Winnipeg.

The Jets were in a 1-for-28 slump on the power play before exploding for three consecutive goals with the extra attacker, with Laine responsible for all three scores. The winger's eighth career hat trick gives him 23 goals for the season. The notoriously streaky Laine is on a hot streak, scoring eight times over his last eight games.

Pionk opened the scoring 8:48 into the game, blasting a slap shot from just inside the blue line for his sixth goal of the season. Ottawa equalized 25 seconds into the second period, as Jean-Gabriel Pageau took a wobbly pass from Brady Tkachuk while approaching the net. Rather than pause to fully control the pass, Pageau simply backhanded the puck past Laurent Brossoit for the forward's 21st goal of the season.

Connor reestablished Winnipeg's lead 7:49 into the second period with his team-leading 26th goal of the season. Pionk's big day wasn't entirely flawless, as the defenseman handed the Senators a goal on an ugly giveaway at 18:29 of the second period. Mikkel Boedker capitalized on the mistake to score on a wide-open net for his first goal of the season.

Brossoit saved 25 of 27 shots, snapping an 0-4-0 winless mark over his last seven outings. Craig Anderson saved 18 of 22 shots before being replaced by Marcus Hogberg at the start of the third period. Hogberg allowed one goal from 12 shots.

Laine scored his second goal with 12 seconds left in the second period and added his third at 8:43 of the third period.

