Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors lose 18-point lead, hang on to trim Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 08:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 08:47 IST
Raptors lose 18-point lead, hang on to trim Nets
Image Credit: Flickr

Fred VanVleet scored 29 points -- 10 in the fourth quarter -- and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the visiting Brooklyn Nets Saturday night 119-118 to extend their franchise-best winning streak to 14 games. Pascal Siakam made the winning free throw with 22.9 seconds to play and finished with 20 points for the Raptors, who have won 18 of their past 19 games against the Nets, including 10 straight at home.

Toronto has won the first three meetings between the teams this season. Terence Davis II added 20 points for the Raptors, Matt Thomas had a career-best 15 and Serge Ibaka scored 12.

Caris LeVert had 37 points for Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 points and 11 assists, DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Taurean Prince had 17 points and Joe Harris 11 for the Nets, who had won five of their seven previous games. The Raptors had an 18-point lead during the third quarter and led by 12 entering the fourth.

VanVleet's jumper stretched the lead to six, but the Nets answered with four points to trim the margin to two, and LeVert's stepback jumper tied the game at 118 with 35.4 seconds remaining. After Siakam made one of two free throws, LeVert and Harris missed shots to end the game.

The Nets led 36-33 after the first quarter. Toronto used an 11-0 run to lead by seven in the second quarter. A three-foot hook shot by Siakam put the Raptors ahead by 15 with 3:09 to play in the first half.

The Raptors led 66-54 at halftime. OG Anunoby's dunk gave Toronto an 18-point lead with 8:43 to play in the third quarter.

The Nets' Wilson Chandler made three free throws with 3:22 to play in the third, cutting the lead to nine. The Raptors led 100-88 after three quarters.

The Raptors were without guard Kyle Lowry, who suffered whiplash in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coyle scores twice as Bruins extend dominance of Coyotes

Charlie Coyle scored twice and Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance of the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday. Jake DeBrusk also scored, and David Pastrnak had two assists ...

Sweden's Duplantis breaks world pole vault record

Paris, Feb 9 AFP Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland. Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last years world championships in Doha, cleared the bar on Saturd...

Report: Twins 'pessimistic' on 3-team Betts deal

The Minnesota Twins reportedly are considering pulling out of a three-team deal that would send Boston Red Sox star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Twins were very ...

Hintz's OT goal lifts Stars past Blues

Roope Hintz scored two goals, including the overtime game-winner, as the visiting Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night. Jamie Benn also scored and Anton Khudobin made 23 saves for the Stars, who rallied from a 2-0 def...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020