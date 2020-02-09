Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Home hero Lee emulates sister to break European Tour duck at Vic Open

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 13:06 IST
Golf-Home hero Lee emulates sister to break European Tour duck at Vic Open

The anticipated family double did not materialise but Min Woo Lee emulated sister Minjee at the Vic Open on Sunday to claim his maiden European Tour title with a two-shot victory over Ryan Fox. Lee went into the final round with a three-shot lead and the 21-year-old showed no signs of nerve as he carded a four-under-par 68 to finish with a winning aggregate of 19-under 269.

"I started off really hot off the gate and it was pretty comfortable those last few holes," Lee, who began with a birdie on the first, said afterwards. He bogeyed the 17th to take a single shot lead down the last and birdied the par-five as sister and two-time champion of the women's event Minjee looked on.

"It was nice of her to come on...my sister and I winning the same tournament, it's pretty special. I've got bragging rights now, so it's even better," he said. New Zealander Fox carded a closing 64 in the high winds to put pressure on Lee down the stretch but could not deny the Australian his breakthrough victory.

Marcus Fraser and fellow Australian Travis Smyth joined Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist at 14 under, two shots clear of another Australian in Jake McLeod. Minjee, who won the women's title in 2014 and 2018, could not make Sunday's playoff and finished two shots behind the leading Korean trio of Hye-Jin Choi, Hee Young Park, and So Yeon Ryu who were locked at 281.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

I keep the writer in me aside while acting: Manu Rishi

Manu Rishi says he doesnt let the writer in him dominate his performance as an actor. Some of his most memorable roles are in films such as Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Ankhon Dekhi, Pati Patni Aur Woh.As a writer he has worked on Rajma Chawal, Nan...

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 is going to see more diggings and excavations. The big question is when will the team discover the long lost or hidden treasureThe Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 ...

7 Bangladeshi nationals held in UP's Jhansi

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested here in Babina area of the district as they did not have any valid documents, police said on Sunday. Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals wer...

Govt seeks to engage itself with businesses, industries: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government wants continuous engagement with industries and businesses and will act as a facilitator for hassle-free payments of taxes. She was interacting with the members o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020