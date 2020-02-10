REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2008 GMT/03:04 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2008 GMT/03:04 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect http://bit.ly/2H7NNoX. NFL/XFL XFL roundup

Roundup of the day’s action around the XFL. FOOTBALL-XFL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media NBA NBA game coverage Sunday: Boston at Oklahoma City 3:30 p.m. New York at Atlanta 6 p.m. Chicago at Philadelphia 6 p.m. Memphis at Washington 6 p.m. Utah at Houston 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Cleveland 7:30 p.m. Miami at Portland 9 p.m. NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media NBA roundup Roundup of the day’s action around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ICE HOCKEY Bruins' D Lauzon gets two-game suspension Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was suspended on Sunday for two games, without pay, following a match penalty he received Saturday in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes. HOCKEY-NHL-BOS-LAUZON, Field Level Media NHL game coverage Sunday: Boston at Detroit 12:30 p.m. Anaheim at Buffalo 3 p.m. Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers 6 p.m. Chicago at Winnipeg 7 p.m. Colorado at Minnesota 7:30 p.m. NHL roundup Roundup of the day’s action around the NHL. HOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media COLLEGE BASKETBALL College basketball game coverage Sunday: No. 19 Butler at Marquette noon Ohio State at Wisconsin 1 p.m. Wichita State at No. 25 Houston 3 p.m. Washington at Washington State 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Clemson 6 p.m. Northwestern at Rutgers 6:30 p.m. Top 25 roundup Roundup of Sunday’s top-25 action. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media BASEBALL Padres acquire reliever Pagan in trade with Rays The San Diego Padres strengthened their bullpen by acquiring reliever Emilio Pagan from the Tampa Bay Rays for two players Saturday night. BASEBALL-MLB-SD-TB-PAGAN-TRADE, Field Level Media SOCCER Report: F Wright-Phillips to join LAFC MLS veteran Bradley Wright-Phillips is heading west, after he agreed to a deal with Los Angeles FC in advance of the upcoming season, the Los Angeles Times reported. SOCCER-MLS-LAF-WRIGHT-PHILLIPS, Field Level Media NYCFC making 'progress' on new stadium talks New York City FC announced in a statement to its fans that the club is making “significant progress” toward a possible soccer-specific stadium in the Bronx that would be part of a $1 billion development project. SOCCER-MLS-NYC-NYCFC-STADIUM, Field Level Media Coverage of USWNT vs. Canada SOCCER-WWC, Field Level Media TENNIS ATP roundup: Monfils wins third Montpellier title Top-seeded Frenchman Gael Monfils defeated Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday to become the second three-time winner of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier. TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media GOLF Coverage of PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am GOLF-PGA, Field Level Media

Park wins ISPS Handa Vic Open in 3-way playoff Hee Young Park prevailed on the fourth hole of a three-way playoff on Sunday to win the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links in Victoria, Australia, for her first LPGA Tour victory since 2013. GOLF-LPGA-VIC-OPEN, Field Level Media ESPORTS Coverage of Call of Duty League, at London ESPORTS-CALLOFDUTY, Field Level Media Coverage of Overwatch League -- Week 1, at New York and Dallas ESPORTS-OVERWATCH, Field Level Media Coverage of LoL: League Championship Series -- Spring, Week 3 ESPORTS-LOL, Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

