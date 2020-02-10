Walker pours in 27 points to lead Celtics past Thunder

Kemba Walker scored 27 points to help the Boston Celtics to a 112-111 road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Walker hit a pair of critical 3-pointers late to seal it for Boston.

With less than 3 minutes remaining and Boston up four, Walker drilled a 3-pointer to extend the lead. After a Chris Paul jumper on the other end, Walker answered a few seconds later with another 3-pointer in almost the same spot as his first to help the Celtics grab control. Paul hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it a one-point game but after Walker's 3s, the Thunder never again had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead.

The win extended Boston's winning streak to seven. The Celtics have now won 10 of their last 11 games. It was just Oklahoma City's second loss in 11 games.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 of his 26 points after halftime to help Boston come back. There was some confusion on the Celtics side to start the third quarter as the second half started with Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari at the free-throw line.

Just after the second quarter ended, Boston's Marcus Smart, who had been on the bench since the opening moments of the second quarter after picking up his third foul, was called for a technical for arguing with officials as his teammates made their way to the locker room. Gallinari hit the free throw to put the Thunder up 10 but then Boston reeled off seven consecutive points to get back into the game.

The three Celtics who missed Friday's win over Atlanta with various injuries -- Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, and Daniel Theis -- all returned for Sunday's game. Hayward, Tatum, and Theis each had double-doubles. Brown contributed 17 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Gallinari scored 24 points each to lead the Thunder while Paul and Dennis Schroder had 22 each. But the rest of the Oklahoma City roster combined for just 19 points. Thunder rookie forward Darius Bazley suffered a sprained knee in the first quarter and did not return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.